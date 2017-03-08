"Pinterest announced Wednesday that it has acquired Jelly for an undisclosed sum. (Bloomberg reports Pinterest is buying Jelly with stock.) Stone will work part-time at Pinterest as an adviser to co-founder and Chief Product Officer Evan Sharp; Finkel is joining Pinterest full-time.Pinterest has acquired Jelly, Twitter co-founder Biz Stone’s Q&A startup - Recode
A Pinterest spokesperson says it’s currently “discussing next steps” with the rest of Jelly’s employees. (The team is fewer than 10 people.)
It sounds like an “acqhire,” though, because Stone says he doesn’t know what is going to happen to Jelly’s app. Pinterest is a search company, and Jelly was working on search technology, and he claims it was simply a great fit."
Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Also see Big News—Pinterest Acquires Jelly! (Jelly blog)
