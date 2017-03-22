"Facebook has started rolling out its third-party fact-checking tool in the fight against fake news, alerting users to “disputed content”.'Disputed by multiple fact-checkers': Facebook rolls out new alert to combat fake news | Technology | The Guardian
The site announced in December it would be partnering with independent fact-checkers to crack down on the spread of misinformation on its platform.
The tool was first observed by Facebook users attempting to link to a story that falsely claimed hundreds of thousands of Irish people were brought to the US as slaves."
Better late than never
