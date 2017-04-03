Verizon Announces New Name Brand for AOL and Yahoo: Oath - The New York Times

Monday, April 03, 2017

Another branding coup

"Oath? Oof.

That was largely the reaction on Monday to the news that Verizon plans to house two giants of the early days of the internet, AOL and Yahoo, under the new name Oath.

Tim Armstrong, the head of Verizon’s AOL division, announced Oath in a Twitter post on Monday afternoon: “Billion+ Consumers, 20+ Brands, Unstoppable Team. #TakeTheOath. Summer 2017.”"
