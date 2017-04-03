"Oath? Oof.Verizon Announces New Name Brand for AOL and Yahoo: Oath - The New York Times
That was largely the reaction on Monday to the news that Verizon plans to house two giants of the early days of the internet, AOL and Yahoo, under the new name Oath.
Tim Armstrong, the head of Verizon’s AOL division, announced Oath in a Twitter post on Monday afternoon: “Billion+ Consumers, 20+ Brands, Unstoppable Team. #TakeTheOath. Summer 2017.”"
Monday, April 03, 2017
Verizon Announces New Name Brand for AOL and Yahoo: Oath - The New York Times
Another branding coup
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:07 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)