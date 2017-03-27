"Just beneath the placid surface of a typical product page on Amazon lies an unseen world, a system where third-party vendors can sell products alongside Amazon’s own goods. It’s like a stock market, complete with day traders, code-slinging quants, artificial-intelligence algorithms and, yes, flash crashes.The High-Speed Trading Behind Your Amazon Purchase - WSJ
Amazon gave people and companies the ability to sell on Amazon.com in 2000, and it has since grown into a juggernaut, representing 49% of the goods Amazon ships. Amazon doesn’t break out numbers for the portion of its business driven by independent sellers, but that translates to tens of billions in revenue a year. Out of more than 2 million registered sellers, 100,000 each sold more than $100,000 in goods in the past year, Peter Faricy, Amazon’s vice president in charge of the division that includes outside sellers, said at a conference last week."
Monday, March 27, 2017
The High-Speed Trading Behind Your Amazon Purchase - WSJ
Amazon economy insights
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:08 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)