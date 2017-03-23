Also see AT&T and Johnson & Johnson Pull Ads From YouTube (NYT) and Google’s YouTube Advertiser Problem has No Easy Fix (Tech.pinions)
"On Wednesday, the boycott spread across the Atlantic as U.S. companies that are among the heaviest ad spenders pulled back, potentially costing Google and YouTube hundreds of millions of dollars in lost business.Google Ad Crisis Spreads as Biggest Marketers Halt Spending - Bloomberg
AT&T and Verizon Communications Inc., the largest U.S. wireless carriers, said they had stopped non-search advertising spending with Google. Johnson & Johnson, the world’s biggest health-care company, paused all YouTube advertising globally.
“We are deeply concerned that our ads may have appeared alongside YouTube content promoting terrorism and hate,” a spokeswoman for AT&T said in a statement Wednesday. “Until Google can ensure this won’t happen again, we are removing our ads from Google’s non-search platforms.”"