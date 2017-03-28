"Optane packages are based on Intel’s 3D Xpoint memory. They’ll function as a giant fast cache, storing files frequently used by the processor and allowing much quicker load times. The new offering doesn’t replace computer storage or main memory.Intel Tries to Fire Up High-End PC Demand With New Memory Chips - Bloomberg
The memory chip only works with Intel processors. That may help the company rebuff an attempt by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to claw back some of the market with a new range of processors it says rival Intel’s best.
It’s also aimed at one of the few areas of the PC market - which has been declining since it peaked in 2011 - that has remained strong: High-end gaming PCs will grow about 12 percent this year, according to a prediction provided by Intel. That growth will be driven by gamers’ willingness to fork out for the highest performing hardware."
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Seeking to cache in
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:36 AM
