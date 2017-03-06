"Cambridge Analytica’s rise has rattled some of President Trump’s critics and privacy advocates, who warn of a blizzard of high-tech, Facebook-optimized propaganda aimed at the American public, controlled by the people behind the alt-right hub Breitbart News. Cambridge is principally owned by the billionaire Robert Mercer, a Trump backer and investor in Breitbart. Stephen K. Bannon, the former Breitbart chairman who is Mr. Trump’s senior White House counselor, served until last summer as vice president of Cambridge’s board.Data Firm Says ‘Secret Sauce’ Aided Trump; Many Scoff - The New York Times
But a dozen Republican consultants and former Trump campaign aides, along with current and former Cambridge employees, say the company’s ability to exploit personality profiles — “our secret sauce,” Mr. Nix once called it — is exaggerated."
Monday, March 06, 2017
Data Firm Says ‘Secret Sauce’ Aided Trump; Many Scoff - The New York Times
Perhaps optimized for the alternative-facts customer base
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 5:23 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)