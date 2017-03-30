"“Of course, this is already happening, just out of sight of most of us,” Etlinger said, referring to the use of hidden channels online. “The worst outcome is that we end up with a kind of Potemkin internet in which everything looks reasonably bright and sunny, which hides a more troubling and less transparent reality.”How Do We Defeat Online Trolls? - The Atlantic
The uncomfortable truth is that humans like trolling. It’s easy for people to stay anonymous while they harass, pester, and bully other people online—and it’s hard for platforms to design systems to stop them. Hard for two reasons: One, because of the “ever-expanding scale of internet discourse and its accelerating complexity,” as Pew puts it. And, two, because technology companies seem to have little incentive to solve this problem for people."
Thursday, March 30, 2017
How Do We Defeat Online Trolls? - The Atlantic
See The Future of Free Speech, Trolls, Anonymity and Fake News Online (Pew Research Center) for the full report
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:41 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)