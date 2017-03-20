From a timely Amazon reality check; tangentially, see Jeff Bezos looks a little too happy piloting a giant mechanical robot (The Verge)
"His empire now threatens big name companies as diverse as The New York Times and Walmart. And the list of rivals keeps expanding. Amazon has gone head to head with Hulu, Netflix, and HBO with original television and movie production. When the rapacious company announced that it needed to increase shipping capacity, UPS and FedEx were quickly put on high alert. There seems to be no limit to Bezos’s desire to grow — his space-exploration company, Blue Origin, envisions Amazon-style delivery to the moon — and that means that countless other companies may no doubt find themselves in Amazon’s crosshairs.From Seattle it came: How Jeff Bezos is taking over the world - The Boston Globe
As his empire and his ambitions swell, Bezos looks like a new kind of competitor on the global scene: someone with essentially bottomless pockets, an ever-expanding cache of data, and a willingness to keep investing in insurgent businesses until the rest of the world recognizes the value in them. Ironically, in an economy fixated on short-term results, exceptional patience pays off."