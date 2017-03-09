Check the full article for a summary of the Cloud Next '17 day 1 keynote; also see Eric Schmidt: ‘Big data is so powerful, nation states will fight’ over it (Recode)
"Alphabet Inc. unveiled new customers and partners for its cloud storage service in an attempt to boost the standing of Google’s business sales unit, which lags behind Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp.Google Adds Cloud Customers, Nabbing Verizon From Microsoft - Bloomberg
Diane Greene, Google’s cloud chief, named several recent clients at the company’s event Wednesday in San Francisco, including Colgate-Palmolive Co., HSBC Holdings Plc and EBay Inc. Google also scored a big win from a rival: Verizon Communications Inc. announced that it has moved more than 150,000 employees to Google’s productivity apps, called G Suite. Previously, Verizon used the Office app suite from Microsoft, according a person familiar with the arrangement."