""Where smartwatches were once expected to take the lead, basic wearables now reign supreme," Jitesh Ubrani, senior research analyst for the analysis firm International Data Corporation, said in a December report. "From a design perspective, many devices are focusing on fashion first while allowing the technology to blend in with the background."How Google and Levi’s smart jacket shows what’s coming next for wearables - The Washington Post
The partnership between Google and Levi's speaks to that growing effort between the technology and fashion industries. Several designers have already partnered with the likes of Fitbit and Apple to make their wearables more chic and less geek. Companies including Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and Under Armour have released smart activewear; seeing a brand as old and mainstream as Levi's get in on the act illustrates just how pervasive the idea has become.
"The retail opportunity is huge," Morgan-Petro said. "We're basically seeing clothes as the future of wearables.""
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
How Google and Levi’s smart jacket shows what’s coming next for wearables - The Washington Post
Wearing IoT on your sleeve
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:37 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)