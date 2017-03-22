"Legally, citizens are not required to unlock their cellphones or share their passwords with United States government officials. But rules may vary depending on where you are traveling to and from. And any stopping by a government official can be inconvenient, and even intimidating.Crossing the Border? Here’s How to Safeguard Your Data From Searches - The New York Times
What to do? There’s one thing all the experts agree on: Do not lie to government officials about your passwords or social media accounts.
“They’d make your life miserable if they found that out,” said Jeremiah Grossman, the head of security strategy for SentinelOne, a computer security company.
But there are methods for safeguarding your cellphones, tablets and computers from invasive searches, all while remaining honest. Here are some of the best tips, based on interviews with security and forensics specialists."
