"Details as to exactly what "Microsoft Edition" means are scarce. But based on an email I received from a Microsoft spokesperson, I believe this means these phones will need to be unboxed inside a Microsoft Store, connected to the Microsoft Store WiFi and automatically populated with Microsoft apps, including Office, OneDrive, Cortana, Outlook and more Microsoft apps.Microsoft touts Microsoft-customized edition of Samsung Galaxy S8 | ZDNet
(As an Android phone user who runs many Microsoft apps on her phone, this doesn't seem as crazy to me as it might sound. The more bizarre part, at least from my standpoint, will be seeing Android phones for sale in Microsoft Stores.)"
Thursday, March 30, 2017
One way for Microsoft to get more engaged in the smartphone business; tbd how Cortana and Bixby will get along
