"The update means you'll now be just clicks away from voicing your concern about what disturbs you about the Trump administration (like its attempt to quash the EPA, healthcare policy and net neutrality).Facebook's 'Town Hall' is probably the best thing the social network has ever done
It's a good move by Facebook and follows with Zuckerberg's plan to increase civil engagement. Indeed, Zuckerberg has dedicated his 2017 to traveling to every state in America, rather than prioritize trips overseas.
The feature is integrated into the Facebook News Feed. If you choose to like or comment on a post by one of your local representatives, you'll see a way to contact your representative after the post."
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Facebook's 'Town Hall' is probably the best thing the social network has ever done (Mashable)
Also see Facebook officially launches “Town Hall” for contacting government reps, adds local election reminders (TechCrunch)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:42 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)