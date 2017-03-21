"Here’s a real thing that happened today: As the head of the FBI testified before Congress about possible Russian involvement in the 2016 election, the White House took to the @POTUS twitter account to argue with the head of the FBI.Trump is using @POTUS to live-tweet at the FBI director as he testifies before Congress - Recode
True story, captured on TV and on the internet, in real time."
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Probably not a usage scenario Jack Dorsey had in mind when he sent the first tweet 11 years ago today
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:05 AM
