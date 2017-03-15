Microsoft is getting better connected in Silicon Valley; also see Now We Know Why Microsoft Bought LinkedIn (Wired)
"As of Hoffman's appointment, announced March 14, Microsoft's board is back up to 12 members.Hoffman is a partner with Greylock Partners. He cofounded LinkedIn in 2002 and before that, was an executive vice president at PayPal.Microsoft adds LinkedIn co-founder Hoffman to its board | ZDNet
Microsoft purchased LinkedIn last year for $26.2 billion. Earlier this year, Microsoft made Kevin Scott, LinkedIn's head of engineering, Microsoft's own chief technology officer.
Microsoft and LinkedIn are currently working on a variety of product and service integrations. Microsoft is looking to take advantage of LinkedIn's professional graph, or database, of various workplace-related entities."