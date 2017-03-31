"Even with the latest growth spurt, sales revenue in the United States is still about half what the industry enjoyed in 1999. That was the year that represented the peak of its most profitable product, the CD, as well as the start of its long digital disruption through the arrival of Napster.Streaming Drives U.S. Music Sales Up 11% in 2016 - The New York Times
CD sales are now plunging rapidly. Last year, just 99.4 million full-length CDs were sold in the United States, worth $1.2 billion; it was the first time since 1986 that fewer than 100 million were sold. And downloads were down 22 percent last year to $1.8 billion."
Friday, March 31, 2017
Streaming Drives U.S. Music Sales Up 11% in 2016 - The New York Times
Earlier in the article: "Streaming contributed $3.9 billion in 2016, up 69 percent from the year before, and now makes up 51 percent of the business — the first time it has had a majority of sales in the United States."
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:45 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)