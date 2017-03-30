"Like radio, email isn’t dying, it’s just changing. Over the past decade or so it’s become much more like postal mail. It’s not the place you expect to find a greeting from a friend or even a timely update from a professional colleague. Instead, it’s a mix of junk mail you hate and discard, plus bills and missives from businesses you also hate but can’t discard. And the junk mail is the bulk of it.Mossberg: Yes, you’ve still got mail - Recode
It’s also outright dangerous. Email remains a key vector for network attacks by criminals, hostile states and surveillance agencies. It’s a major way bad actors get unsuspecting people to click on links or images or attachments that hide malware that can penetrate networks and steal identities."
Thursday, March 30, 2017
Mossberg: Yes, you’ve still got mail - Recode
Excerpt from an email reality check; also see Journalists should use email more — and Google and Facebook less — to reach readers (Recode)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:10 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)