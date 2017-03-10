"Cloudera Inc., the big-data company backed by Intel Corp., is working with Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. on its initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said.Cloudera Said to Tap Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, BofA for IPO - Bloomberg
The company, based in Palo Alto, California, has filed paperwork for an IPO confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.
Cloudera is planning to go public this year and is eyeing a valuation of about $4.1 billion, said the people, in line with what it fetched in its last private funding round three years ago."
Friday, March 10, 2017
Cloudera Said to Tap Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, BofA for IPO - Bloomberg
Looks like Intel wants what remains of its $740M back
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:35 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)