"Tim Cook has talked up a lot of technologies since becoming Apple Inc.'s chief executive in 2011. Driverless cars. Artificial intelligence. Streaming television. But no technology has fired up Cook quite like augmented reality, which overlays images, video and games on the real world. Cook has likened AR's game-changing potential to that of the smartphone. At some point, he said last year, we will all "have AR experiences every day, almost like eating three meals a day. It will become that much a part of you."Apple’s Next Big Thing: Augmented Reality - Bloomberg
Investors impatient for Apple's next breakthrough will be happy to know that Cook is very serious about AR. People with knowledge of the company's plans say Apple has embarked on an ambitious bid to bring the technology to the masses—an effort Cook and his team see as the best way for the company to dominate the next generation of gadgetry and keep people wedded to its ecosystem."
Monday, March 20, 2017
Apple’s Next Big Thing: Augmented Reality - Bloomberg
From a detailed Apple AR deep-dive; also see Apple's Augmented Reality Team is bringing in more Specialists to work on their Future Platform (Patently Apple)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 9:59 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)