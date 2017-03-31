More legal nightmares ahead for Uber; also see Self-driving talent is fleeing Google and Uber to catch the autonomous-driving gold rush (Recode)
"The situation raises questions about the future of Mr. Levandowski at the company. When Uber’s lawyer told the court that the company could not force him to testify, Judge Alsup said Uber had the right to order him to cooperate or be fired.Uber Executive Invokes Fifth Amendment, Seeking to Avoid Potential Charges - The New York Times
Without arguing about whether or not Mr. Levandowski stole documents, Uber’s lawyer said the company intended to prove that its driverless car technology was not stolen from Waymo.
“The more we get into this, it might look like a public relations disaster for Uber,” said Michael Carrier, a law professor at Rutgers University. “The mere fact that you’re pleading the Fifth doesn’t look good.”"