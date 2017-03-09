"Netflix has hit a new milestone: More U.S. television households now have the streaming service than a digital video recorder, according to a recent study.More U.S. Households Now Have Netflix Than a DVR | Variety
About 54% of U.S. adults said they have Netflix in their household — while 53% have a DVR, according to Leichtman Research Group’s annual on-demand study. It’s the first time that households with Netflix (including those that use shared accounts) have surpassed the level of those with a DVR in the history of LRG’s studies. In 2011, according to the research firm, 44% of TV households had a DVR and 28% had Netflix."
Later in the article: "LRG president Bruce Leichtman noted that Netflix’s penetration is boosted by password sharing, with previous surveys indicating nearly 20% of Netflix customers share account access with those outside their household."
