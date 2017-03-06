"Snapchat parent Snap Inc. debuted on the stock market Thursday and immediately saw substantial gains on its first two days. But the excitement has already worn off, with shares tumbling over 12% on day three.Snap tumbles 12% on day three, erases gains | TechCrunch
After finishing Friday at $27.09 per share, Snap closed at $23.77 on Monday, beneath the $24 where it opened on its first day of trading. This is still above the $17 IPO price, but only select institutional investors and high-net worth individuals were able to buy it that low."
Monday, March 06, 2017
Ephemeral stock market success
