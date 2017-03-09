"The director of Uber’s artificial intelligence lab, Gary Marcus, has stepped down from his role after a little more than three months. Marcus made the announcement on Facebook, adding that he was starting a new job at Uber as “special adviser for AI.”Uber’s new head of its AI labs has stepped down from his role - Recode
Marcus, who will no longer be an Uber employee even as special adviser, joined the company in December when the ride-hail company acquired the AI and machine learning startup he co-founded in 2015, Geometric Intelligence. As part of the acquisition, the company started and put Marcus in charge of its AI lab."
Thursday, March 09, 2017
Busy days for Uber's HR and PR departments; also see Programmers in the Valley are pressuring their friends to quit working at Uber (Business Insider)
