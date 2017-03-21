"Samsung has a conceptually new philosophy to the problem: instead of humans learning how the machine interacts with the world (a reflection of the abilities of designers), it is the machine that needs to learn and adapt to us. The interface must be natural and intuitive enough to flatten the learning curve regardless of the number of functions being added. With this new approach, Samsung has employed artificial intelligence, reinforcing deep learning concepts to the core of our user interface designs. Bixby is the ongoing result of this effort.Bixby: A New Way to Interact with Your Phone - Samsung Newsroom
Bixby will be a new intelligent interface on our devices. Fundamentally different from other voice agents or assistants in the market, Bixby offers a deeper experience thanks to proficiency in these three properties:"
Details on Samsung's big Bixby bet -- see the full post for more on completeness + context awareness + cognitive tolerance; also see Say hi to Samsung Bixby, the new voice assistant in the Galaxy S8 (Mashable)
