Accelerating the Intel outside strategy; also see Confirmed: Intel is paying $15.3 billion to acquire Mobileye, a computer vision firm specializing in autonomous cars
"Mobileye went public on the Nasdaq in 2014 and currently has a market cap of about $10.5 billion. It’s trading up slightly, 0.83 percent, ahead of the market opening.Reports: Intel buying Mobileye for up to $16B to expand in self-driving tech | TechCrunch
Intel had been a leader in processors at the peak of the PC era, although it has competed hard (and often lost) as smartphones overtook the larger devices as consumers’ computers of choice.
Moving deeper into self-driving technology is part of Intel’s bigger strategy to build up its position in emerging areas of computing. Other verticals that Intel has focused on include connected “objects” (IoT) and virtual and augmented reality. It has been following through on this strategy with acquisitions as well as organic growth."