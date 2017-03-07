"That means that an insurance company that uses Salesforce, for example, can also use Watson’s weather data to target customers before a snowstorm to help reduce potential damages. By combining Watson’s data on local retail trends with specific customer data from Salesforce, companies will be able to send highly targeted campaigns to shoppers, according to the companies.IBM and Salesforce will start sharing their AI technology - Recode
Salesforce customers will be able to start using Watson’s smarts to refine their customer targeting starting in the second half of this year. Pricing for use of the new joint AI products was not disclosed.
As part of the agreement, IBM will start to use Salesforce’s cloud services to help organize its own customer support needs."
Tuesday, March 07, 2017
For a Benioff/Rometty interview, see IBM, Salesforce Strike Global Partnership on Cloud, AI (Fortune); see the joint press release for more details
