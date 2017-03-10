"Google Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL is a fully-managed database service that makes it easy to set up, maintain, manage, and administer your PostgreSQL relational databases on Google Cloud Platform.Google Cloud SQL Documentation | PostgreSQL Database Engine for Cloud SQL | Google Cloud Platform
Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL will be available for all users in the Google Cloud Console by March 13th, 2017."
Friday, March 10, 2017
Google Cloud SQL Documentation | PostgreSQL Database Engine for Cloud SQL | Google Cloud Platform
See Google Cloud Platform bolsters support for relational databases (Google Cloud Platform Blog) for more details on Google's relational database services
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:27 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)