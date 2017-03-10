Friday, March 10, 2017

See Google Cloud Platform bolsters support for relational databases (Google Cloud Platform Blog) for more details on Google's relational database services

"Google Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL is a fully-managed database service that makes it easy to set up, maintain, manage, and administer your PostgreSQL relational databases on Google Cloud Platform.
Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL will be available for all users in the Google Cloud Console by March 13th, 2017."
