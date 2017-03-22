"In 2014, Baidu announced a hiring coup in the world of artificial intelligence: It had brought in the Stanford and Google alumnus Andrew Ng to lead a new research lab in Silicon Valley.A.I. Expert at Baidu, Andrew Ng, Resigns From Chinese Search Giant - The New York Times
Just under three years later, Mr. Ng said in a blog post on Tuesday that he was leaving the Chinese search engine company.
His departure is a blow to Baidu, which has been betting big on artificial intelligence, a technology that is expected to undergird a range of others, like voice recognition and driverless cars."
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
See Opening a new chapter of my work in AI (Andrew Ng on Medium) for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:46 AM
