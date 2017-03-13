"There are few markets in corporate computing hotter right now than collaboration applications and services. But with that success comes a challenge: How do the providers of those apps and services hold on to customers who are feeling overloaded on collaboration?Beware Collaboration-Tool Overload - WSJ
Startups such as Box Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. have soared to billion-dollar valuations by offering workers new ways to share documents, create group chat sites, videoconference and more. Tech giants including Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. have added collaboration apps and services to augment their email franchises. And last fall, Facebook Inc., rolled out its Workplace by Facebook collaboration service aimed at corporate customers."
Monday, March 13, 2017
Beware Collaboration-Tool Overload - WSJ
A collaboration market overview Microsoft is probably very pleased to see on the eve of the general availability of Microsoft Teams
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 12:53 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)