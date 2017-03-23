"Workflow has been around for a couple of years and we’ve covered it and its updates. It shares some similarity with the service IFTTT, in that it allows people to group together a bunch of actions that can allow them to perform complicated tasks with one tap. It had built up a sizeable number of users and downloads over the past few years.Apple has acquired Workflow, a powerful automation tool for iPad and iPhone | TechCrunch
Workflow the app is being acquired, along with the team of Weinstein, Conrad Kramer, Ayaka Nonaka and Nick Frey. In a somewhat uncommon move for Apple, the app will continue to be made available on the App Store and will be made free later today."
Also see Apple bought the best utility app for the iPhone, Workflow (The Verge)
