"If it wasn’t clear before, it is now: Amazon really likes the traction it has seen in the four stores that have opened so far and is committed to becoming a physical retailer at scale. New locations are opening in places like Chicago, New York City and the suburbs of New Jersey later this year.Amazon just confirmed its 10th book store, signaling this is way more than an experiment - Recode
That doesn’t mean the stores still aren’t puzzling. Why does Amazon — bookstore killer — want to become a physical book purveyor? One smart take has been that the stores are as much about selling Amazon devices like the Echo and Kindle as they are about selling books.
When I visited the Seattle location last month, these devices were indeed on display in the physical center of the store. Amazon’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky also admitted as much on the company’s last earnings call."
Thursday, March 09, 2017
Amazon just confirmed its 10th book store, signaling this is way more than an experiment - Recode
Perhaps coming soon to a mall near you
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:33 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)