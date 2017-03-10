"Peloton Interactive Inc., the company that sells exercise bikes with tablets that stream live spin classes, is seeking to raise at least $120 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion, two people familiar with the company's fundraising said.Stationary Bike Startup Peloton Seeks Unicorn Valuation - Bloomberg
The bikes are $1,995 with a $250 delivery fee. To take the classes, cyclists must purchase a $39 monthly class subscription. The five-year-old company, based in New York, has developed something of a cult following among busy consumers who relish a class atmosphere without having to leave the house."
Friday, March 10, 2017
Stationary Bike Startup Peloton Seeks Unicorn Valuation - Bloomberg
A ride to nowhere?
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:05 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)