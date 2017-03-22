"Amazon has quietly rolled out the “Send to Kindle” feature to its Kindle for iOS application that allows you to save to the app articles and documents found on the web. That means your Kindle device or app can replace your preferred “read it later” application — like Pocket or Instapaper, for example — apps where regular web readers often store the longer news articles, features or profiles they want to dig into at a later date.Kindle for iOS finally gets the “Send to Kindle” feature, challenging Pocket and Instapaper | TechCrunch
Amazon, of course, already supported saving web content to Kindle through desktop browser extensions, emails to your “Send-to-Kindle” email address and from Android phones. But now that lineup includes the default iOS browser, Safari, which will make the feature more accessible to a large number of users."
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A handy option if you prefer reading long-form content with a Kindle (or Kindle app)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:20 AM
