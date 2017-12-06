On a related note, see How brands secretly buy their way into Forbes, Fast Company, and HuffPost stories (The Outline; Mashable and Business Insider are also on the list)
"Mashable, once a fast-growing digital publisher with big ambitions, has been sold at a fire sale price.
Ziff Davis, a digital media subsidiary of tech company J2, is buying Mashable for less than $50 million, according to people familiar with the transaction. In the spring of 2016, Time Warner’s Turner led a $15 million investment round that valued the company at $250 million."Ziff Davis has bought Mashable at a fire sale price and plans to lay off 50 people - Recode