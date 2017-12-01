I'm old enough to remember when developers had to pay for IDEs...
"Cloud9 isn’t all that different from similar IDEs and editors like Sublime Text, but as AWS stressed during today’s keynote, it allows for collaborative editing and it’s also deeply integrated into the AWS ecosystem. The tool comes with built-in support for languages like JavaScript, Python, PHP and others. Cloud9 also includes pre-installed debugging tools.Amazon launches AWS Cloud9, a browser-based IDE for cloud developers | TechCrunch
AWS argues that this is the first “cloud native” IDE, though I’m sure some of its competitors will take issue with this description. Either way, though, Cloud9 is deeply integrated with AWS and developers can create cloud environments and start new instances right from the tool. As AWS CTO Werner Vogels stressed, Cloud9 also lets you debug Lambda functions for those developers who have gone all-in on serverless."