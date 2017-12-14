Bitcoin And Its Competitors Are Becoming A Problem For US Sanctions (BuzzFeed)

So apparently bitcoin is not just for speculators; on a related note, see Bitcoin Trading Thrives Wherever Regulators Crack Down Most (Bloomberg)
"As bitcoin sees its value skyrocket, some financial experts and cyber analysts are beginning to worry that the digital cryptocurrency is prime to be exploited by countries like Russia looking to dodge US sanctions.Bitcoin And Its Competitors Are Becoming A Problem For US Sanctions
William Browder, a financier and co-founder of an investment fund that specializes in Russia, will say as much when he testifies on Thursday before the US Helsinki Commission, a government agency that monitors security and human rights policy in Europe.
“These cryptocurrencies are a gift from God to criminals and dictators who want to keep their money safe,” said Browder in a phone interview on Tuesday."