Fake news is ‘journalistic warfare’ says New Yorker’s chief fact checker – Wikitribune

"I don't mean just by the Russians, but the Russians have done very well at exploiting our own somewhat crazy fake news outlets … and there is the degree to which the Russians have been feeding toxic stories into our system, which are then amplified intentionally" says Canby. "It's journalistic warfare," he says. "[It's] a source of conflict between those who see journalism as evidence and logic based, and those who see it as a means of manipulation."
Even if Facebook or Google do find and implement ways of preventing the dissemination of misinformation, Canby says people will find new ways to get round them. However, he does think that “ultimately, better ideas tend to prevail.”"
Monday, December 04, 2017
From a cautiously optimistic information warfare/literacy reality check
