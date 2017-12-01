"Stock markets have been going up, more or less without interruption, since March 2009, the end of the acute phase of the global financial crisis. This eight-and-a-half-year bull market is now the second-longest in history, behind only the rally that lasted from 1987 until 2000.Markets Pass Another Milestone, as Investors Remain Fearless - The New York Times
Investors are embracing Mr. Trump’s pro-corporate presidency, marked by the promise of lower taxes, the installation of former industry executives in key government agencies, and the repeal or relaxation of rules and regulations that have made it hard for some big businesses to expand without fear of interference from Washington.
Indeed, the view is taking hold that Mr. Trump, in so aggressively promoting policies aimed to stoke the economy and financial markets, has unleashed animal spirits — largely absent under President Barack Obama — that are now reflected in ever rising consumer confidence indicators and a willingness to embrace risk in the stock market."
Friday, December 01, 2017
On a related note, see I’m a Depression historian. The GOP tax bill is straight out of 1929 (Washington Post)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:51 AM
