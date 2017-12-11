"As a matter of professional survival, I would like to assure my children that journalism is immune, but that is clearly a delusion. The Associated Press already has used a software program from a company called Automated Insights to churn out passable copy covering Wall Street earnings and some college sports, and last year awarded the bots the minor league baseball beat.Can Parents ‘Robot-Proof’ Their Child’s Job Future? - The New York Times
What about other glamour jobs, like airline pilot? Well, last spring, a robotic co-pilot developed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, known as Darpa, flew and landed a simulated 737. I hardly count that as surprising, given that pilots of commercial Boeing 777s, according to one 2015 survey, only spend seven minutes during an average flight actually flying the thing. As we move into the era of driverless cars, can pilotless planes be far behind?"
Monday, December 11, 2017
Can Parents ‘Robot-Proof’ Their Child’s Job Future? - The New York Times
From an employment + automation reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:54 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)