Check the full article for some creative examples; also see Long Island Iced Tea Soars After Changing Its Name to Long Blockchain (Bloomberg); on a related note, also see Bitcoin plunges below $13,000, heads for worst week since 2013 (Reuters)
"As the value of Bitcoin has skyrocketed in recent months, companies previously focused on making fitness apparel, cigars and beverages, among other things, have rebranded themselves as virtual currency or blockchain companies of one sort or another. And investors have cheered them on, pushing their stock prices up.The Can’t-Lose Way for Your Business to Pop: Add Bitcoin to Its Name - The New York Times
Here’s a look at some of the rebranded companies and their explanations."