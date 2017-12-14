Starting at $4,999; selecting all high-end options (18-core, 128GB memory, 4TB SSD, etc.) on the Customize your iMac Pro page can take it to > $13,000...
"iMac Pro takes Mac performance to a whole new level, even when compared to our fastest quad-core iMac.
- 3D designers can visualize huge 3D models and render scenes up to 3.4 times faster.
- Developers can run multiple virtual machines and test environments, and compile code up to 2.4 times faster.
- Scientists and researchers can manipulate massive data sets and complex simulations, visualizing data up to 5 times faster.
- Photographers can work with enormous files and perform image processing up to 4.1 times faster.
- Music producers can bounce (export) massive multi-track projects up to 4.6 times faster and use up to 12.4 times as many real-time plug-ins.
iMac Pro, the most powerful Mac ever, available today - Apple
- Video editors can edit up to eight streams of 4K video, or edit 4.5K RED RAW video and 8K ProRes 4444 at full resolution in real time without rendering. The iMac Pro can also export HEVC video 3 times faster."