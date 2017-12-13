"Box announced a new consulting organization today called Box Transform. It is designed to help companies understand that transformation requires a new way of working and thinking as an organization, beyond simply adopting new technologies like Box.Box launches new consulting unit to help customers struggling with digital transformation | TechCrunch
Box CEO Aaron Levie says that as his company has grown, they see their mission as more than selling software. It’s about helping change the entire way people work and interact with the content they use on a daily basis. Box wants to use its experience working with thousands of customers to help those companies that need an organizational push to get their transformation off the ground."
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Box launches new consulting unit to help customers struggling with digital transformation | TechCrunch
Who knew content/collaboration could be so complicated?... See Introducing Box Transform: Accelerate at the speed of business (Box blog) for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:32 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)