"Bryant, who is also on the Board of United Technologies, most recently ran Intel’s Data Center Group, which itself generated a whopping $17 billion in revenue last year. That experience with data center technology and her great success in generating big bucks at Intel could be one of the reasons Google Cloud brought her in.Google Cloud brings in former Intel exec Diane Bryant as COO | TechCrunch
The company is working to build its cloud business, which is languishing in fourth place behind IBM and Microsoft and well behind market leader AWS. In fact, two years after Greene joined the company to boost its enterprise credentials, it still has just single digit market share, according to data generated by Synergy Research."
Friday, December 01, 2017
Google Cloud brings in former Intel exec Diane Bryant as COO | TechCrunch
Greene field opportunity
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:28 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)