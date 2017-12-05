"“Marketers typically have to make trade-offs between reaching engaged audiences on social platforms with massive reach and using tools that give them control and access to granular targeting capabilities,” said Zeta Global CEO, chairman and co-founder David A. Steinberg. “Disqus strengthens Zeta’s ability to offer the best of both worlds with the scale, visibility and performance marketers have been asking for.”Zeta Global acquires commenting service Disqus | TechCrunch
Disqus gives these marketers the ability to target users based on their interests. You can infer quite a bit about people simply based on which sites they comment on, after all. At the same time, though, most of the online commenting has now moved to social media and the number of comments on most sites is in a steady decline. So while Zeta is acquired a large hoard of data, it remains to be seen how long that data will stay current."
Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Zeta Global acquires commenting service Disqus | TechCrunch
Another "if you're not paying, you are the product" case study
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:29 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)