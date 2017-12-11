What could possibly go wrong?... Also see Bitcoin Futures Start With a Bang as 26% Rally Triggers Halts (Bloomberg) and A quarter trillion dollars is at risk when bitcoin crashes — and that’s just for starters (Axios)
"The first-ever bitcoin future jumped after it began trading Sunday as the increasingly popular virtual currency made its debut on a major U.S. exchange.Bitcoin futures rise as virtual currency hits major exchange - The Washington Post
The futures contract that expires in January surged more than $3,000 to $18,580 eight hours after trading launched on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. The contract opened at $15,000, according to data from the CBOE.
The CBOE futures don’t involve actual bitcoin. They’re securities that will track the price of bitcoin on Gemini, one of the larger bitcoin exchanges."