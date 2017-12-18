Monday, December 18, 2017

Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures (Reuters)

Bitcoin price on Coindesk this morning: ~$19.2K
"“The launch should increase buy side pressure and potentially be the catalyst that pushes bitcoin above $20,000,” said Shane Chanel, a fund manager at ASR Wealth Advisers in Melbourne.

“The introduction by CME and CBOE has added validity acknowledging bitcoin as a legitimate asset.”

The Cboe futures contract is based on a closing auction price of bitcoin from the Gemini exchange, which is owned and operated by virtual currency entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss."
Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 