Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures (Reuters)

Bitcoin price on Coindesk this morning: ~$19.2K
"“The launch should increase buy side pressure and potentially be the catalyst that pushes bitcoin above $20,000,” said Shane Chanel, a fund manager at ASR Wealth Advisers in Melbourne.Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures
“The introduction by CME and CBOE has added validity acknowledging bitcoin as a legitimate asset.”
The Cboe futures contract is based on a closing auction price of bitcoin from the Gemini exchange, which is owned and operated by virtual currency entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss."