Entire human chess knowledge learned and surpassed by DeepMind's AlphaZero in four hours (The Telegraph)

"Hundreds of years of chess knowledge was learned and then surpassed by Google DeepMind’s artificial intelligence algorithm in just four hours, it has emerged.Entire human chess knowledge learned and surpassed by DeepMind's AlphaZero in four hours
The astonishing programme AlphaZero quickly mastered the ancient game, before coming up with completely new strategies, which are now being analysed by grandmasters.
The algorithm is so extraordinary because it learns from scratch. It has only been programmed with the rules of chess and must work out how to win simply from playing multiple games against itself."
Thursday, December 07, 2017
Later in the article: "The DeepMind team eventually want to use the algorithm to solve big health problems. They believe that the programme could come up with cures for major illness in a matter of days or weeks, which would have taken humans hundreds of years to find."
