On a related note, from the recent AWS re:Invent conference: Amazon's cloud chief takes another swipe at Oracle: 'They're a long way away' (CNBC)
"Oracle, a mainstay of traditional corporate computing software, is fighting to catch up in the newer cloud market with established leaders including Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. The company has been hiring engineers to build products that let customers rent software and computing power from Oracle, and adding sales reps to transition businesses to the new offerings. The Redwood City, California-based company has also been making acquisitions like last year’s $9 billion purchase of NetSuite Inc. to add cloud clients and programs.Oracle Shares Drop After Cloud Sales Fall Short for Some - Bloomberg
“They’re late to that whole cloud battle,” said Patrick Walravens, an analyst at JMP Securities. “A lot of people already have a solution they are happy with. The question is what does Oracle bring [to] the table?”"