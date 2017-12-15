Also see Watch FCC’s Ajit Pai dress up as Santa and wield a lightsaber to mock net neutrality rules (The Washington post) and The inability of Ajit Pai and Republican FCC commissioners to make a fact-based case for repeal of popular net neutrality rules will be a problem for GOP (The Verge)
"The Dec. 14 vote told us much about the future of our media. The FCC could have acted in the public interest and delayed the vote, or voted to sustain net neutrality in the public interest. It could have considered alternatives, such as the possibility of regulating Internet service providers as common carriers in the future. The historical examples of the UHF dial and the birth of the ABC network show that the FCC can play a vital role in ensuring competition, entrepreneurship and fair play in American media industries.Why Ajit Pai is wrong about net neutrality - The Washington Post
But on Dec. 14, the three Republican commissioners showed that they lacked the courage to act as their predecessors once did."